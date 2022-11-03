US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

USFD stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

