V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of VFC opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.