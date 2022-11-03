Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vale were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 4.9 %

VALE opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vale Profile

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.