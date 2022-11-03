Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,244,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,961,000 after buying an additional 394,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

