Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,797 shares of company stock worth $305,266. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.53. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

