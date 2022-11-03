Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

NYSE:WHR opened at $131.62 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

