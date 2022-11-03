Van ECK Associates Corp Has $877,000 Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 4.7 %

PKI stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

