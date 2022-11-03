VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,435 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wavelength Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 306,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 218,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

