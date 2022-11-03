Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup now has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Varonis Systems traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 124644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

