Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

