Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,184 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,813,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,885,000 after acquiring an additional 477,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,623,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,940,000 after acquiring an additional 98,690 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KXI opened at $55.89 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

