Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 85.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RE opened at $321.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $328.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

