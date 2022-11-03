Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 422,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.