Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Price Performance

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.