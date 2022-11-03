Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $2,543,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 29.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

