Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 502,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE:BR opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

