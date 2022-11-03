Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

CBOE stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

