Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,002,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.