Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $491,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $178.43 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $159.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

