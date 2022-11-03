Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $213.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

