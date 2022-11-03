Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $605,000 Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avalara by 48.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $12,447,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $3,392,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avalara Price Performance

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

