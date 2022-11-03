Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI stock opened at $320.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average of $275.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $328.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.