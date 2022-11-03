Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

