Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.16) to GBX 1,150 ($13.30) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

