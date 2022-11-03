Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,149 shares of company stock worth $6,121,642. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

