Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,090,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

