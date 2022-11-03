Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,090,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.
Liberty Broadband Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
