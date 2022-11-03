Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $11,247,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $220.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

