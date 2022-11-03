Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,516 shares of company stock worth $12,796,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

