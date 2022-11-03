W. P. Carey (WPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

