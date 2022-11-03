W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. CWM LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.50.

Shares of GWW opened at $583.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $601.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

