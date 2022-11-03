W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. CWM LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.50.

GWW stock opened at $583.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $601.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

