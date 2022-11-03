Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Cut to €125.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from €173.00 ($173.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €200.00 ($200.00) to €180.00 ($180.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($184.00) to €188.00 ($188.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($126.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($160.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($145.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.38.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

