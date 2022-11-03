Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €186.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €186.00 ($186.00) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($178.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

WCH opened at €115.90 ($115.90) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €98.58 ($98.58) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($187.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

