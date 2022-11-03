Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $19,629,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,052,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,255,000 after acquiring an additional 413,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 662,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 358,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

