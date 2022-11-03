William Blair Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,452,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Airbnb by 33.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

