William Blair Downgrades Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Market Perform

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.20. Abiomed has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.