Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

