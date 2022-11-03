Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.30.

Xylem Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XYL opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $134.29.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 80.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100,543 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Xylem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 73,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

