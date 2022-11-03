Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AUY. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

