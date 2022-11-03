Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $245.50

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $245.50 and last traded at $245.52, with a volume of 13547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.67.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.