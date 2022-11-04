5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 10,578 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $28,772.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $117,215.92.

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $614.25.

On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $553,029.98.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $297,548.36.

Shares of PEAR opened at $2.43 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

