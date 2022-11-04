A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 29,500 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $887,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 718,327 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,092.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.95%.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

