AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.