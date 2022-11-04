Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $17.74

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $17.01. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 2,656 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $853.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 107,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 308,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

