Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $380.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $350.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $350.50.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $373.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.96. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,044 shares of company stock worth $1,849,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

