abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,458 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

