abrdn plc Has $15.67 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

