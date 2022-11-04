abrdn plc Has $17.17 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $232.76 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.56.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.