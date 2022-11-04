abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 247,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.