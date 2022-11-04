abrdn plc Sells 314,566 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,566 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.23% of Floor & Decor worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

